Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.70. 270,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.46.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.