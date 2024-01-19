Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $29.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,173.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,039.14 and its 200 day moving average is $926.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.11 and a 1-year high of $1,181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

