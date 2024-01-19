Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $534,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.48.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $746.27. 286,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,243. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $690.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $750.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

