Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 220.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $592.37. The company had a trading volume of 744,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $269.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.