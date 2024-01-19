Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $5.26 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.55. The company had a trading volume of 217,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,913. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

