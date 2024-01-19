Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,422. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.