Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 226 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 230,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 75,606 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 34,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. 7,226,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,896. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

