Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given Sells 2,911 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

ARWR stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

