Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $116.54 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.