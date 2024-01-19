Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $100.81.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

