Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $88.70 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and $2.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00079300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001483 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

