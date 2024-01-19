Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

