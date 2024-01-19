Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.



