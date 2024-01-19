Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 59,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABR opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

