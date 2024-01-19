Applied Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 41,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 26,214 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.77. 2,544,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,120. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $106.49 and a 1-year high of $165.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

