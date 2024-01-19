Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,712,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

