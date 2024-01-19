Ankr (ANKR) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $238.73 million and $17.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018109 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00015555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,863.75 or 0.99987960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011579 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00210230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02427141 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $16,856,906.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

