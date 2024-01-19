Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 143,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 710,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.11.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANGI

Angi Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.