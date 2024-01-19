Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $4.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ANGI opened at $2.19 on Friday. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

