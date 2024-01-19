Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$54.24

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$42.41 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.72.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.442236 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

