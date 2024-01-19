Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $35.83

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Shares of ONON opened at $27.77 on Friday. ON has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
