Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $8.90

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. OLO has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $809.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

