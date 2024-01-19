Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $17.80

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of CNK opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

