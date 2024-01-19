Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.13. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $80,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $80,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,763. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

