Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

