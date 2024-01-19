Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
