Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 137,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.13. 692,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

