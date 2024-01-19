AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

