American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

