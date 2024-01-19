American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after buying an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

