Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

