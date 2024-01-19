Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

Shares of ALPP stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alpine 4 has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine 4

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine 4 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine 4 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alpine 4 by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpine 4 in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

