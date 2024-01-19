Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $152.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

