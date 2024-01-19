Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

