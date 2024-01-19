Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Allakos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 77.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth about $1,894,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 9.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

