Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 735,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

