Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

