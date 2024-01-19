Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $140,350.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.