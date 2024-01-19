Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AL opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

