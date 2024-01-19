AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $196.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

