AIA Group Ltd Makes New $227,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.2 %

FBIN opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $80.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.