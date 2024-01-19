AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

