AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.37

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 64209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

AerSale Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederick Craig Wright acquired 2,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AerSale by 267.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

