Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 771,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,476,544 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

