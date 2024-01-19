AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 344,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 708,823 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $88.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.65%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter worth $2,066,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

