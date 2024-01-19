ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

ACVA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.42. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $881,478.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,212.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $2,790,400.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $881,478.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,212.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,191 shares of company stock worth $8,490,503 over the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

