Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.67.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.17. The stock had a trading volume of 797,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,036. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $364.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $8,734,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.