Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 719,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on ACTG shares. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 69.58%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
