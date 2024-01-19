abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.98

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 34429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

