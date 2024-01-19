ABCMETA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.88 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $837,307.23 and approximately $13.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017918 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,776.41 or 0.99883585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011564 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00208978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000837 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $20.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

