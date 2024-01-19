AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

